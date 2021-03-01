Up to Moscow authorities to decide on memorial to Boris Nemtsov, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The issue of creation of a memorial at the site of death of politician Boris Nemtsov is a prerogative of Moscow city authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The issue of memorial on the [Bolshoy Moskvoretsky] bridge, of course, is up to the city to decide, this is the city’s prerogative," the spokesman said.

Speaking about the anniversary of the politician’s death and the recent remembrance rally, Peskov noted that "it is understandable that a quite a lot of people wanted to pay their respects to Nemtsov."

Co-chairman of the Parnas political party was shot in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. On Saturday, a remembrance rally took place at the site of his death, attended by several thousand people.