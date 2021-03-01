Russian envoy to Vienna warns against irresponsible steps on JCPOA

VIENNA, March 1. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov believes that Iran’s rejection of the EU proposal to hold informal diplomatic consultations with the US on the nuclear deal is not Tehran’s last word. The Russian diplomat also called on the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal to refrain from irresponsible steps.

"I think this is not the final say of Iran. The refusal to participate in informal consultations was caused by clumsy positions of some states, according to the Iranian MFA. A lot depends on how the Iranian nuclear dossier is handled at the IAEA Board of Governors’ session which starts today," he noted via Twitter.

The diplomat also lauded the proposal to invite Iran to join these consultations but underlined that it is "not compatible with the threat of adoption of an unjustifiable resolution by IAEA Board of Governors in a few days."

"At this stage we call upon our JCPOA partners and other IAEA Governors to be prudent and to refrain from taking clumsy and irresponsible steps which can (even will) undermine the prospects for full restoration of JCPOA in near future through businesslike negotiations," Ulyanov added.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Tehran had turned down the EU proposal to conduct a meeting focused on the nuclear deal with the US participation in the current conditions. The spokesman added, "there has been no changes in Washington’s approach as of now".