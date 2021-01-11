Putin invites Aliyev, Pashinyan to discuss border issues, peacekeeping efforts in Karabakh

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss new steps to resolve the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region at a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Monday.
"Today, it would be important first of all to determine future steps concerning the major aspects of efforts to resolve the situation, outlined in our November 9 joint statement. By this I mean matters that concern the activities of Russian peacekeepers, the need to clarify demarcation lines, resolve humanitarian issues and protect cultural heritage sites," Putin pointed out.