World remains prone to landslide destabilization in different regions - Peskov

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The world remains prone to the risk of landslide destabilization in different regions, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV host Vladimir Solovyov in an interview, uploaded to his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"We are not secure from landslide destabilization in different regions of the world," he said, adding that Transdniestria was among the potentially risky trouble spots.

The Kremlin spokesman said a largescale war was ruled out as long as nuclear parity existed in the world.

"War is impossible, thank God, as long as the nuclear parity exists," he said. "Parity saves the world from war. Although some terrible conflicts do occur with the snap of a finger."

Peskov stressed that major countries remained responsible for maintaining peace, adding that "Putin demonstrated precisely that when he stopped the war in Karabakh.".