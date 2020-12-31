Russian government approves new rules for compensation of oil spill damages

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved rules for compensation of damages inflicted by oil and petroleum product spills, according to the document posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The document stipulates that damages to environment, life, health and property should be compensated along with costs of spill response activities. The Ministry of Natural Resources will set forth the procedure to calculate the amount of financial security to prevent such incidents.

An operator should compensate damages inflicted due to a fuel spill. Damages will be appraised on the basis of reclamation costs for disturbed state of environment "with consideration of sustained losses, including lost profit" and subject to reclamation projects.

The operator shall ensure payment of inflicted damages "within one month from the day of receiving a relevant claim from government supervision authorities," the document says. The duty of damages compensation and its amount can be disputed in court.

The resolution will be in effect from January 1, 2021 to January 1, 2027.