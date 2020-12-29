Putin’s Q&A session in demand, although many issues can be resolved locally — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin is in demand, although many issues discussed there could be resolved at the local government level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RTVI channel.

When asked about the reasons for combining the annual press conference with the Q&A session, Peskov reminded that the Q&A session scheduled for early summer "had to be skipped."

The spokesman stressed that this format "is in high demand" and that it is necessary, namely for the president himself, because he receives information directly from citizens and not from government agencies. This format is also in demand among Russian citizens.

"They write to the president about everything. Unfortunately, very often, they write to the president about matters that shouldn’t relate to the president, they should be within the jurisdiction of head of the district government," Peskov noted. "However, this is the way things work here."

On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an annual press conference. In nearly four-and-a-half hours, the president answered over 50 questions from reporters as well as questions by regular citizens via a hotline, like it is usually done during his annual Q&A session, which did not take place in its usual format in 2020.