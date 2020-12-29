Kremlin spokesman says intends to spend holidays with family, work if necessary

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed that he intends to spend time with his children during the upcoming holidays, although he did not rule out that he will have to do some work, too.

"My plans are […] to celebrate the New Year’s Eve with my family. To do a bit of work, if necessary. To spend time with the children," the spokesman said on TV Tuesday.

Peskov underscored the New Year "is the most working time" for his wife, Olympic ice dancing champion Tatiana Navka.

"Traditionally, starting at about December 20 and until the end of the January holidays, she gets the biggest load, the kind of 24/7 plowing," the spokesman disclosed. In this regard, Peskov speculated that he won’t be able to "take some days off" after the holidays.