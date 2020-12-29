Turkey supports Russia’s efforts to facilitate development of new Syrian constitution

SOCHI, December 29. /TASS/. Ankara has taken note of Moscow’s efforts aimed at facilitating the development of a new Syrian constitution, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We support the initiative to adopt a new constitution in Syria. We can see the results of Russia’s efforts and we support the political process," he pointed out.

Geneva hosted the fourth meeting of the Small Group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee between November 30 and December 4. The parties - representatives of the country’s government, opposition and civil society - have so far been unable to reach specific agreements. According to United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the fifth meeting is set to take place on January 25.