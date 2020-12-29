Western sanctions have no impact on Russia-Turkey cooperation, says Lavrov

SOCHI, December 29. /TASS/. Western sanctions have no impact on Russia-Turkey relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

"Relations between Russia and Turkey are self-sustainable and don’t depend on anyone’s aggressive and hostile actions and whims. They are based on the national interests of the two countries and their determination to continue mutually beneficial cooperation by searching for a balance of interests," Lavrov said in response to a question. "Our relations had gained strategic importance long before the West began to threaten with and introduce its illegitimate unilateral sanctions," he added.

At the same time, Lavrov pointed out that Russia and Turkey pursued independent foreign policies and coordinated their efforts to promote the two counties’ interests and maintain their balance. "This is why [Moscow and Ankara] cause outrage among those in the West who seek to use unfair competition practices in all areas, including the economy, the energy sector and defense cooperation," the Russian top diplomat stressed.