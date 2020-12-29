Nothing but rumors: Kremlin rebuffs guessing game on Putin’s possible 'successors’

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The question of who can become Russia’s future president always sparks interest, but speculation on that topic is unsubstantiated, as a rule, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Turning to the matter in question, the spokesman commented on the recent remarks by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the firebrand leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), who had named possible future leaders of the Russian Federation and elaborated on why the issue triggered such tremendous interest.

"The subject of a successor traditionally sparks enormous interest across Russia’s political landscape, both among political scientists and other circles close to them," Peskov noted. In his view, "it has always been this way, and it will probably always be so."

"Of course, such hypotheses very frequently have nothing substantial to back them up and are merely rumors," he stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to expound on Zhirinovsky’s predictions. He noted, however, that the LDPR leader "has a wealth of political experience." "Perhaps, his ratings [of a potential future president of Russia] are based on that experience," Peskov suggested.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin himself has pondered over a successor, Peskov recalled that the head of state was asked that question many times at various press conferences. "He answered it on multiple occasions," Peskov pointed out.