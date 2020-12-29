Positive agenda in Moscow-Berlin relations narrowed in 2020, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia in 2020 maintained a systematic political dialogue with Germany, although the positive agenda in bilateral relations narrowed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in a commentary on the main foreign policy results of 2020.

"Although the positive agenda in relations with Germany narrowed, a steady political dialogue with it was maintained. Within the framework of the constituent meeting of the Russian-German Economic Council in December there was the opening ceremony of the cross year The Economy and Sustainable Development 2020-2022. In September, Germany Year in Russia began," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that quite a few serious problems had been accumulated in Moscow-Berlin relations and their number kept growing.