Lavrov, Cavusoglu to confirm intention to cooperate on vaccine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu intend to confirm mutual interest in expanding cooperation on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine during a meeting in Sochi on December 29, the commentary made public by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday said.

"The pandemic determined an emergence of such a prospective direction of interaction between Russian and Turkish partners as a localization in Turkey of a production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. During the meeting [the sides] intend to confirm interest in expanding cooperation in this sphere," the diplomatic agency pointed out.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported at a briefing that during the meeting the sides will discuss a wide range of pressing regional and international issues. For instance, it is planned to discuss the activity of the Joint Russian-Turkish Center to control a ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Turkish top diplomat will visit Sochi on December 29 in order to participate in the 8th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group which acts within the framework of the Russian-Turkish High Level Cooperation Council.