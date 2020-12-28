CAR authorities managed to hold elections despite provocations — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) have managed to hold elections despite provocations by destructive forces, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Monday.

"Despite provocations and attempts by destructive forces, relying on the militants of illegal armed groups, to upset the election process the authorities of the Central African Republic, enjoying firm support from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central Africa (MINUSCA) and international partners managed to conduct the voting in most constituencies," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Central African Republic’s national election commission, operating in no easy conditions, managed to properly organize the activity of polling stations. The turnout for the elections was high," the commentary runs.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that according to preliminary comments by local observers, the incumbent president, Faustin-Archange Touadera, is well ahead of his rivals by the number of votes cast.

The Central African Republic held the elections of a new head of state and parliament - the National Assembly - on December 27. Preliminary election returns are to be officially announced before January 4, 2021.