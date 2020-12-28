Russian, Finnish leaders reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto have exchanged congratulations on the upcoming holidays and reiterated their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The heads of state exchanged congratulations and warm wishes on the occasion of the New Year holidays," the report reads.

The two leaders also discussed the main results of cooperation between Russia and Finland in 2020. "They expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral good-neighborly relations and constructive partnership, which is particularly important in light of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Finland marked on December 31, 2020," the Kremlin noted.

In addition, Putin and Niinisto reiterated their "commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and economy and effective coordination in the fight against the coronavirus. They also raised some topical global issues, including relations between Russia and the European Union, and agreed on contacts at various levels, the press service added.