Russia, Turkey can and must promote stability, security in their region, Peskov says

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are major geopolitical actors capable of promoting stability and security in their region, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the federal television channel Rossiya-1.

"In our region Russia and Turkey are possibly the largest countries, which can and must make tangible contributions to the cause of security and stability. At least, they should do their utmost to ensure there be no war," he said.