Russian premier approves national anti-HIV strategy until 2030

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the national strategy of containing the HIV infection in Russia, valid until 2030, according to a decree published by Russia’s official web portal of legislative acts on Friday.

The document "approves the enclosed strategy of countering the spread of the HIV infection in Russia for the period until 2030."

Russia’s Health Ministry and federal executive bodies were tasked with drafting and submitting to the government a plan of implementing this strategy. Regional authorities were recommended to prepare and adopt their own HIV measures, taking into account the epidemiological situation in this particular region.

The strategy mentions raising awareness about HIV among the population, including with the help of the internet and the media, and avoiding discrimination and social stigma against HIV-positive people. It also includes developing and implementing prevention programs in every region of Russia, taking into account specific features of every territory, and engaging public and non-commercial organizations into the effort. It also underscores the importance of increasing the scope of HIV screening and antiretroviral therapy.

The document stipulates that by 2030, no less than 95% of individuals registered in the federal database of HIV-positive persons must be provided with antiretroviral therapy.

It also sets the benchmark of 45,000 new cases to be registered in the country by 2030.

Besides, no less than 39% of the country’s population must be involved in HIV screenings by that date.

In line with the strategy, Russia will continue cooperating on the issue with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations.