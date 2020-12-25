Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Egypt, Sergei Lavrov and Sameh Shoukry, discussed by phone on Friday the implementation of projects to build the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and a Russian industrial zone in Egypt.

"During the conversation, the ministers discussed the current state of affairs and perspectives for further strengthening of the diverse cooperation between Russia and Egypt, as stipulated by the Treaty on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, signed in 2018," the ministry said. "Special attention was paid to implementation of large-scale projects in the area of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, namely the construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and the creation of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt."

Lavrov and Shoukry also discussed the situation in Libya, noting the need to ensure an inclusive national dialogue in the country and reaffirming their commitment to peaceful settlement of the internal conflict in line with decisions made during the international conference in Berlin and provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2510.

While addressing the situation in Syria, the ministers also confirmed the need to ensure the right of the people of Syria to determine their country’s future, as envisaged by UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Besides, the two top diplomats reaffirmed the need to consolidate international efforts for restarting direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, with the ultimate goal of achieving all-encompassing peace in the Middle East.