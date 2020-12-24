US ‘shaken’ the strongest in 2020, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The US faced the most severe internal problems in the US compared to other countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in hew interview for TASS Thursday.

"The way the US was shaken, nobody was. This is the inability to counteract the pandemic and everything connected to it. We see what is happening in the world in general and in the US in particular. These are not my assessment, I underscore, this is the assessment of the US’s own experts, who did not expect that their country would be unable to counter such challenge," she said.

"This is also the internal social divide. A political one. Yes, an artificially inflated one. This is the display of that global unsolved internal agenda issue, which, I think, nobody expected to emerge. The issue of racism," the diplomat continued.

Zakharova also mentioned France as one of the countries that faced the most severe problems in 2020, due to the protests, "brutally thwarted" by the law enforcement.

The spokeswoman urged not to focus strictly on the CIS countries’ problems alone.

"The post-soviet territory was in the agenda. We registered interventions in internal affairs, fake concerns of our Western partners over the lives of people of those countries. In reality, it is a true desire to reshape the life in those countries by their standards," she added.