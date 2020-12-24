Russian, Japanese diplomats have discussed development of bilateral ties

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori have had a videoconference conversation Thursday to discuss the way the bilateral dialogue advances and confidence measures are boosted in the military and political sphere.

"Particular attention was placed on the priority task of implementing the leaders’ agreement to achieve full-fledged development of bilateral ties, including advancing the political dialogue, trade, economic, practical cooperation and formation of confidence measures in the military and political sphere to propel the Russian-Japanese relations to a whole new level," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also summarized the results of the relations between Russia and Japan in 2020 and set out goals for the next year.

Leaders of Russia and Japan Vladimir Putin and Yoshihide Suga had a phone call in September soon after Suga’s election as Prime Minister to reaffirm the mutual intention to continue the efforts to advance the whole complex of the bilateral relations.