US abuses notion of national security to accommodate American officials — ex-PM Medvedev

New spiral of US sanctions gives additional impetus for work, Rostec says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that the United States abuses the notion of national security to please the American establishment that gains heft by fanning the flames of Russophobia and Sinophobia, he wrote in his social media accounts to comment on the US sanctions against Russia and China.

"Essentially, this [sanctions] is abusing the notion of national security to accommodate the part of the US establishment that scores points for inciting Russophobia and Sinophobia in the US," he noted.