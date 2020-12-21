Russian, Uzbek top diplomats discuss planned visit of Uzbek leader to Russia

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Uzbek colleague Abdulaziz Kamilov have discussed the preparations for Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Russia during a meeting in Moscow on Monday.

"The sides have exchanged opinions on the current issues of foreign policy cooperation, the key matters on the international and regional agendas," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed. "They have discussed the preparations for the state visit of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Russian Federation. In this context, the ministers have compared the lists of inter-state, intergovernmental and inter-agency documents set to be signed."

The ministry noted that Lavrov and Kamilov had reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation between the countries’ foreign ministries, including the mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.