Putin says cooperation with AstraZeneca to allow breakthrough medicines development

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Cooperation with AstraZeneca will enable Russian scientists to make breakthrough in development of not only the coronavirus vaccine, but a whole number of essential medications, President Vladimir Putin said during the ceremony of signing of a memorandum of intent between the Gamaleya Research Institute, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and R-Pharm with AstraZeneca on cooperation in development of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

AstraZeneca is successfully implementing a number of investment projects on the Russian market, financing joint research and training of specialists, the president noted, adding that the Russian authorities will "strongly support such sentiment" both from the side of AstraZeneca and from the side of other partners that have long and actively been working in the pharmaceutical industry in various Russian regions.

"I believe that the cooperation of Russian colleagues and AstraZeneca in this case will allow making breakthrough in development of not only vaccines, but a whole range of other essential medications," he said.

Such an agreement between Russian structures and AstraZeneca "shows an example of leadership in joining international efforts" to tackle the dangerous virus, Putin emphasized, adding that it is important to act together, realizing that it is cooperation that is able to multiply the results of separate countries and companies, which have already been reached. "Russia is obviously ready for such joint work, particularly in the fields aimed at protecting the life and health of people," he said.