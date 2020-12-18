Bulgaria’s move to expel Russian diplomat stems from idea of Russian threat, says senator

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s decision to expel another Russian diplomat is based on NATO’s idea of "the Russian threat," Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told reporters on Friday.

"Bulgaria’s NATO sponsors chose the country to convey their idea of ‘the Russian threat,’ as well as the ambitions and interests of other powers, which is an unfortunate role for any country, unless it is willing to sacrifice its sovereignty to honor its misplaced allied obligations," the senator pointed out.