Intelligence agencies keep an eye on coup instigators — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov elaborated on remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said earlier that the intelligence services should keep an eye on blogger Alexey Navalny, because he enjoys the support of foreign intelligence. According to Peskov, intelligence services all around the world keep tabs on people, supported by foreign intelligence and especially those who call for extremist action.

"Vladimir Putin said that intelligence agencies keep an eye on those who contact intelligence services of foreign states; one may add that intelligence agencies, of course, monitor those who call for forceful seizure of power and so on. Things that could be interpreted as violation of law," Peskov said, adding that "such people are being watched by intelligence agencies all over the world."

On Thursday, Putin said about Navalny that "this Berlin clinic’s patient enjoys the support of US intelligence agencies."

"If this is so, then it is curious, then intelligence agencies, of course, should keep watching him. But this does not mean he should be poisoned; who even cares about him."