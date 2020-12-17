Russia must stay self-sufficient in order to prevent rewriting of history, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia must remain strong and self-sufficient - including in the economy - in order to prevent rewriting of history by foreign partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual press conference Thursday.

One participant of the press conference noted that Russia’s foreign partners seek to review the events of the World War II and their meaning. The journalist asked the president, what Russia can and will do in order to prevent the rewriting of history and to preserve the historic memory.

"In order to prevent the rewriting of history and any rewriting at all, we must be self-sufficient, strong in every regard, and in economy above all things," Putin said.

According to the president, Russia must develop its internal political system and build relations with foreign partners, taking interest of all sides into account.

"And, of course, [Russia must not] forget about the feat that our ancestors saturated our history with - not only during the World War II period, but during the preceding centuries," Putin added. "We have things to be proud of."

The President pointed out that, in order to preserve the truth about the World War II, Russia opens archives, publishes archived materials and established "certain structures that will work on this on a regular basis.".