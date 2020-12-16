All statements on Karabakh should be aimed at full-fledged settlement, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. All statements concerning Nagorno-Karabakh, both by the parties to the conflict and by regional and external players, should be directed at a long-lasting peace in the region and a full-fledged settlement of the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday commenting on the remarks of Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Adil Aliyev at a journalist’s request.

"We’ve talked already in the context of other various statements of politicians, answering the question how we evaluate them. We said, and I can repeat this, that all statements made by the sides, directly by the parties to the conflict, although I’d prefer to call it the parties to the settlement, and by other regional and external players, we proceed from the premise that all statements made should be directed at achieving the main goal, the solution of the main task, namely, a long-lasting peace and a full-fledged settlement," the diplomat said.