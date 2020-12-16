Lavrov to attend video conference on Iran nuclear deal on December 21

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in an informal meeting, held as a video conference on Monday, December 21, of the foreign ministers of states signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to take part in an informal meeting of top diplomats of the JCPOA participating countries on December 21," she said.

Zakharova pointed out that the meeting was expected to share views on the JCPOA implementation.

"The political impetus from the ministers, which will be reinforced by a common understanding of the non-alternative nature of the JCPOA, will allow, as we expect, setting benchmarks and the agenda for future collective work to maintain and implement uninterruptedly the comprehensive agreements enshrined in Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council," she added.

The diplomat pointed out that the coordinated efforts of participants in the Iran nuclear deal had prevented the deal from being dismantled and its key provisions from being reviewed.

According to Zakharova, the US attempts to have an indefinite international arms embargo slapped on Iran and have the lifted sanctions re-imposed, in defiance of the UN Security Council resolution, were met with a strong rebuke. Nevertheless, she continued, certain problems remain in place concerning the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, due to the US actions.

"First and foremost, it concerns the endless spate of unilateral US sanctions, which hit the Iranians, the international cooperation with Iran and directly the JCPOA. Not only does the American side grossly violate UN Security Council decisions, but it also deliberately creates obstacles to their implementation by other countries," Zakharova stated.

According to the diplomat, the coming ministerial meeting is expected to focus on the search for solutions to those challenges.

"We hope for productive cooperation with all the partners," she concluded.

The future of the Iran nuclear deal was called in question after the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018 and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions against Teheran. Iran argues that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, ignore some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. This said, it began to gradually scale down its commitments under the deal.