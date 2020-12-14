Putin orders to establish quota system for atmospheric emissions by March 1, 2021

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to complete preparation of the quota system for atmospheric emissions of pollutants by March 1, 2021. Such item is contained in the list of assignments of the head of state, the Kremlin’s website says on Monday.
"For purposes of provision of rights of nationals to comfortable environment and reliable information about its status, the Russian Government is asked to support undertaking of urgent measures to complete preparation of regulatory legislative acts stipulated by ambient air protection legislation and complete preparation of the system of quotas for emission of pollutants to ambient air by March 1, 2021," the document says.