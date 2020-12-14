Putin plans to hold several int’l phone calls on December 14

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold several international phone calls on Monday.

"Unfortunately, I must move on to other items on my agenda today. I have international phone calls planned today," the Russian leader said to finish his participation in an online forum organized by the ruling United Russia party.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin would take part in the forum to discuss social issues that emerged due to the coronavirus pandemic. The other items on the president’s agenda were of "more working, more closed nature.".