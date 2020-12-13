Neither of OSCE member nations want to withdraw from it - Russian diplomat

VIENNA, December 13. /TASS/. Neither of the member nations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) want to withdraw from it because of criticism of its activities, Russia’s Permanent Representative to that organization said in an interview with TASS.

"Even amid the criticism of the current situation in the organization, no one is going to withdraw from it," he said.

He admitted however that one of the member-nations had wanted to terminate its membership in the OSCE due to rather financial than political considerations. "But in the long run, common sense [in that country] suggested that once they joined it they should go on working," he said.

In general, the OSCE is still an in-demand venue for dialogue, "difficult but a very important, which continues despite all the problems in international relations," and the latest ministerial meeting on December 3-4 that was held in a mixed format proved that, he noted.

The Russian diplomat also stressed the importance of consensus, a basic OSCE principle fixed in its founding documents and reiterated at the highest level as a main principle in decision-making within the organization. As a vivid example of consensus in difficult times, he cited the appointment of the secretary general and heads of the three OSCE humanitarian institutions, the offices of which had been vacant since July 2020.

"This institutional crisis that emerged in the summer and continued for six months has told negatively on the activities of the entire organization. The minister understood their political responsibility, they understood that even having different approaches to the nominees they must reach compromises to ensure further work of the organization," Lukashevich stressed.