Russian diplomat says OSCE managed to avoid collapse amid pandemic in 2020

VIENNA, December 13. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was among the few international organizations that have managed to avoid a collapse in their activities amid the coronavirus lockdowns across the globe, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with TASS.

"The coronavirus pandemic has told very adversely on the work of all international structures and the OSCE is no exception. Many, if not most of scheduled events were cancelled in 2020. But, as compared with other international organizations, there was no collapse. The work was continued. The Albanian presidency shifted the work to an online format quite swiftly," he said.

Thus, the organization organized regular sessions of governing and expert bodies, and its Permanent Council. An online meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council was held on December 3-4. It was attended by 52 foreign ministers from the member nations. "It is quite a high figure. I cannot remember such interest even in the offline format," Lukashevich said.

"It is possible to work like that but it is not right. Naturally, it cannot be called full-blown diplomacy. The atmosphere of trust, tete-a-tete communication, the search for hard-to-reach solution are very important for diplomats. However the ministerial meeting demonstrated that it is possible to reach agreements even in such format, given the sides have political will," he stressed.