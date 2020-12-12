Constitutional amendments shaped new stage of Russia’s development - lower house speaker

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Constitutional amendments supported by the population at the all-Russian vote defined a new stage in the country’s development as a sovereign, democratic and law-governed state, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Constitution Day published on the Duma website on Saturday.

"I congratulate on Constitution Day of the Russian Federation. The amendments to the Constitution adopted at the all-Russian vote on July 1, 2020 defined a new stage in Russia’s development as a sovereign, democratic and law-governed social state where individuals and their well-being are the highest value," the lower house speaker said.

The lawmakers’ task is to "implement the Constitution’s potential in full to protect the interests of Russian citizens and use its stipulated possibilities for Russia’s forward movement," the message says.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed amendments to the country’s Fundamental Law to bring the document more in line with present-day realities and seal the results achieved.

After they were adopted by the Russian parliament and approved by regional legislators, the amendments to Russia’s Fundamental Law were put to the all-Russian vote. According to Russia’s Central Election Commission, 77.92% of voters supported the constitutional amendments, while 21.27% voted against them.

On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on officially publishing the Constitution with the amendments. The Constitutional amendments came into force on July 4.