Safronov accused of crimes committed during his time at Roscosmos, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 10. /TASS/. The accusations against Ivan Safronov, advisor to the head of Roscosmos and a former reporter, are not related to his journalistic work, he is accused of crimes committed during the time he worked for Roscosmos, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a meeting with the members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

The Russian leader stated that Safronov was accused "not for his work as a reporter, not for his journalistic work, but for the period of his work as an advisor at Roscosmos." "For the information that he handed over, as far as we understand, to employees of one of the European special services. For this, and not for his work at Kommersant, which he had left at that point," Putin explained.

On July 7, Ivan Safronov was detained and charged with high treason. Safronov pleaded not guilty. The federal security service FSB says he was recruited in 2012. In 2017, he collected and passed to his handlers information about Russia’s military-technical cooperation with African countries. According to the investigation, Safronov worked for the Czech Republic’s External Relations and Information Directorate. The United States was the end recipient of the classified information.

In May 2020, he was offered and took the job of an advisor to the chief of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos. The corporation denied that his arrest was in any way linked to his short time in the organization. Safronov used to work for two Russian dailies - Kommersant and Vedomosti and was writing about military and space topics. An FSB investigator earlier underlined that his arrest is not tied to his professional duties.