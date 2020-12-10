Russian diplomat blasts Ukraine-initiated UN resolution on Crimea

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has excoriated the resolution on the alleged militarization of Crimea submitted by Ukraine and approved by the UN General Assembly on December 7.

"The resolution is based entirely on distortion of facts and totally unsubstantiated accusations against our country," she told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday. "It is noteworthy that no consultations on the text were held, one may ask why. Because it’s a shame to discuss this propaganda fake, there is nothing to discuss."

Zakharova noted that only one-third of the member-states had backed the motion. "That shows that most of the world community disagrees with the the world landscape that is being imposed by the Kiev authorities despite the overt pressure that Ukraine’s Western mentors are putting on many countries," she said.

According to that resolution, Crimea is part of Ukraine and Russia is "the occupying power," Zakharova went on to say. "Nevertheless, despite the methods that are used to push through such documents, only one-third of states support that," she noted.

"The issue of Crimea’s status was resolved by residents of the peninsula themselves in 2014. Crimea is an integral part of Russia. Russia has the right to conduct exercises, deploy any facilities, announce military conscription and organize patriotic education of young people within its borders," Zakharova stressed.