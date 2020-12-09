No groundwork laid for Putin-Zelensky meeting, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to name the date of a possible summit between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, explaining that there was no "substance" for preparing these talks.

"No one needs a meeting for the sake of a meeting. Any meeting between the heads of state should be well-prepared," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday, noting that the leaders’ aides were working on this.

"However, they need some substance, which they could get hold of so as to string together some understanding of it, but here we don’t have that substance," Peskov noted. He expressed confidence that "only the implementation of the Paris deal could be this substance." "In this respect, the situation is challenging," he stated.