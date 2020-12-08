Kremlin: Growing number of corruption cases caused by improving law enforcement methods

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement agencies perfect their methods of fighting corruption, making this work more efficient, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday. Previously, a number of media reported that the number of corruption-related criminal cases, initiated by the Russian investigative committee, is on the rise.

The spokesman reminded that an anti-corruption commission works inside the Presidential Administration as well, adding that "this is a consecutive work, not some single-time campaigns, and this work yields its results."

"The methods are being perfected. The agencies who work in this field obtain additional experience, and the result is apparent," he said.

Answering a question whether Kremlin notes that the number of corruption cases in the regions is on the rise, Peskov noted: "It is the same thing: the practice is being improved, so efficiency increases."