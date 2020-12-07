Russian bitcoin suspect convicted retroactively - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian bitcoin suspect Alexander Vinnik was accused of money laundering retroactively as the current laws do not regulate cryptocurrency exchanges, Russian Consul in France Alexei Popov said on Monday.

A Paris criminal court on Monday sentenced Vinnik to five years in prison on charges of aggravated money laundering and imposed a fine of more than €100,000, including compensations paid to the injured parties.

"Neither the United States’ nor any other country’s laws had clear provisions regulating operation of cryptocurrency exchanges. So, it looks like he is being charged retroactively," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian IT specialist, was detained while vacationing in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the United States’ request, where he is accused of laundering four to nine billion US dollars through a no longer existent Internet exchange of cryptocurrencies BTC-e. On January 23, he was extradited to France. The final decision was made by Greece’s State Council, or the Supreme Court of Greece. Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian dismissed all the charges brought against him and agreed by be extradited to Russia where he is charged with embezzling more than 600,000 rubles and with "a fraud in the computer information sphere" to a sum of 750 million rubles (10.2 million US dollars).