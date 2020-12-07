Russia and Belarus to team up against unfriendly moves from Brussels — senior diplomat

"At a session of the foreign ministries’ boards in Minsk we discussed relations with the European Union within the context of the sanctions that Brussels had imposed against Minsk. Due to them, Belarus curtailed its participation in the EU’s Eastern Partnership Program and imposed tit-for-tat measures against the European Union," the senior diplomat said in the interview.

"As we know, Russia and Belarus have unified stop lists. This means that the foreign nationals barred from entering one of our countries are banned on the whole territory of the Union State," Rudenko explained. "We have agreed to continue coordinating work on the EU track and jointly react to unfriendly moves from Brussels," he added. This cooperation "is a major component of work to strengthen the common Union State," the diplomat stressed.

He said that Russia and Belarus were traditionally closely cooperating on the global arena, seeing eye-to-eye on practically all issues of the international agenda. "The program of coordinated action in foreign policy is updated every two years. Based on it, we coordinate activity within international organizations, including the UN, the OSCE, relations with NATO and the European Union," the diplomat pointed out.