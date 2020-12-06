Non-recognition of Venezuelan polls indicates inability to face truth - Russian diplomat

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 6. /TASS/. Those countries that refuse to recognize Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Venezuela are simply unable to face the truth, Russian Ambassador to that country, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, told TASS.

"The statements by government officials from a number of states about non-recognition of the parliamentary polls in Venezuela only indicate their inability to face the truth. They probably think they have the right to disregard others’ right," he said.

Voting at parliamentary elections in Venezuela started at 06:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time). Polling stations will close at 18:00 local time (01:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 7). The Venezuelans are to elect 227 lawmakers of the unicameral National Assembly. As many as 14,000 candidates nominated by 107 political forces are vying for the seats.

The parliamentary election is held amidst a dire socio-economic crisis and political instability, which started in 2015 after the opposition forces won the latest parliamentary election.

On January 23, 2019, Juan Guaido, a Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, had declared himself interim president and announced the launch of Operation Freedom to topple incumbent President Nicolas Maduro. More than 50 countries voiced their support to Guaido, including the United States and most European and South American nations. Later, the opposition forces orchestrated some coup attempts against the president, but Maduro, who is supported by the army, retained control.

The opposition repeatedly accused the authorities of violations during the election campaign. As a result, 27 opposition parties have decided to boycott the polls. However some of their candidates are taking part in the race.

Meanwhile, the United States has already given to understand that it will not recognize Venezuela’s parliamentary elections as it doesn’t consider them fair. Ecuador, Colombia, and Spain shared this position. The European Union has called on the Venezuelan government to postpone the elections to a later date to have time to establish dialogue between the authorities and the opposition and invite more international observers.