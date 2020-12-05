Rodchenkov Act may serve as tool to politicize sports, Russian lawmaker says

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The so-called Rodchenkov Act signed by US President Donald Trump may become a tool to politicize sports, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Saturday.

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act gives US officials the power to prosecute individuals for doping violations at sports events involving American athletes.

"The Rodchenkov Act is another example of the United States’ exterritorial legislation. Russia will never accept such an approach," Slutsky pointed out. According to him, "there are reasons to believe that Washington may use the Rodchenkov Act as a manipulation tool to politicize international sports." "Definitely, it is a step on the way to destroying the international sports movement," Slutsky emphasized.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on November 19 that the United States would undoubtedly be guided by mostly political reasons when making decisions based on the Rodchenkov Act.