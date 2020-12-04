Kremlin rejects speculation over possible Russian recognition of LPR, DPR

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov considers speculation regarding the possible circumstances of Moscow’s recognition of the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to be inappropriate.

"We consider speculation to be inappropriate," the spokesman told journalists Friday, adding that "Kiev’s foot-dragging in implementing the Minsk agreements will only further complicate the situation regarding these two self-proclaimed republics."

This was Peskov’s response regarding the self-proclaimed republics’ status in the context of the December 2 UN Security Council Arria-formula informal meeting on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements on Ukraine. The meeting took place in a video format at Russia's initiative.

Representatives of the DPR and LPR attended the meeting, while representatives of Ukraine, France and Germany sought to block it and eventually boycotted it.