Russian influential figures get shots against COVID-19 publicly, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Influential representatives of Russian authorities have been publicly getting inoculated against the coronavirus for a while now, demonstrating the safety and necessity of vaccination in the pandemic conditions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question whether Russia should follow the US where former presidents intend to promote the vaccination against the coronavirus and get inoculated on camera.

"We’ve been doing this for a while. This happened, actually, with many members of the [Russian] Security Council. Some of them were inoculated live, on air, as they say," he reiterated.

The spokesman noted that this was done "precisely by those who earned the respect of others." "[They] themselves demonstrated and proved that not only is the vaccine safe, absolutely safe, but it is also necessary in order to lead a normal life in the conditions of the pandemic," the Kremlin representative pointed out.

Answering a question, whether the president will serve as such an example, the spokesman reiterated that Putin will report of his decision himself.