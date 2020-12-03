Justice minister says legal war against Russia is on

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko believes that a legal war has been declared against Russia.
"The situation is no easy. It is serious. In fact, a legal war has been declared against Russia. And the country has to defend itself properly and sometimes go on the offensive," he told the round-the-clock television news channel Rossiya-24 in an interview on the protection of rights abroad.
He said the $50-billion lawsuit filed by former Yukos shareholders against Russia was the most serious litigation of this sort. Russia protested this claim.