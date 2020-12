Azerbaijan’s leader says exchange of prisoners and bodies in Karabakh underway

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. The accords reached by Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on settling the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh are being consistently implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The trilateral statement by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan of November 9 is now being consistently implemented," the Russian leader said at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).