Russian, Irish diplomats discuss European security

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and Irish Department of Foreign Affairs’ Political Director Sonja Hyland discussed on Tuesday Russian-Irish relations as well as ways to ensure stability and security in Europe.

The diplomats "discussed front-and-center issues in Russian-Irish relations, putting an emphasis on mutual interest in maintaining a regular dialogue between the foreign ministries," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "The sides confirmed a bid to strengthen relations on the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian tracks, noting substantial progress achieved in cooperation between the two parliaments in the past few years," the ministry went on to say.

They also "touched upon a number of issues regarding security and stability on the European continent and the settlement of acute regional conflicts within the context of Ireland’s upcoming activity as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2021-2022," the ministry said.

The Irish diplomat was in Moscow for consultations on bilateral and international issues with the directors of relevant departments at the Russian Foreign Ministry.