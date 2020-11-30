Europe’s protest sentiments won’t reach US scale, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Protests in European Union countries are unlikely to reach the scale of the demonstrations that engulfed the US in summer because Europe is not experiencing such acute manifestations of social and racial inequality, Russia’s permanent envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said Monday.

"I think that it [protests in Europe] won’t get as big as in the US. Europe is not having such acute manifestations of social inequality and especially racial inequality like in the United States," he said when asked the relevant question.

According to Chizhov, the European public is "rather agitated now." "The main focus of the anger are pandemic restrictions, business restrictions and travel bans in other [countries]," he added.

The Russian envoy also drew attention to the mass protests in France which were joined by 130,000 people. He underlined that they are caused by the bill that prohibits taking pictures or recording videos of police officers. "This is a rather sensitive topic, so I don’t rule out that it will emerge in countries other than France," Chizhov underlined.