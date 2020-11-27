Canada unwilling to jointly combat cyber threats, Moscow says

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Canadian state agencies describe Russia as a source of cyber threats in a bid to receive more funding, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

She referred to a report issued by Canada’s Communications Security Establishment, which said that Russia might pose a threat to Canada’s national security through cyber attacks.

"Regrettably, in search for funding, our Canadian colleagues create a parallel reality instead of working together with us to fight real cyber threats," Zakharova pointed out. According to her, Canadian experts don’t contact their Russian colleagues to discuss their concerns but issue reports and drum up media hype in an attempt to receive additional funding to fight the alleged Russian threat.