Putin discusses work of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh with Security Council

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed operations of Russian peacekeepers and a humanitarian mission to Nagorno-Karabakh at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"There was also a conversation about the activities of Russian peacekeepers and the work of a humanitarian mission to Karabakh," he said.
"In this context the president informed the meeting participants of his earlier phone contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the spokesman added.
According to him, various pressing issues of the domestic socio-economic agenda were also discussed.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of the Presidential Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergei Naryshkin, as well as by Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.