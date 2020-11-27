Putin maintains intense dialogue with leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia — Kremlin

Armenian Prime Minister had phone talks on Karabakh with Putin on Friday

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains intense dialogue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on Pashinyan’s words about two phone calls with Putin.

"We don’t issue official statements on every international telephone conversation that the president holds," Peskov pointed out.

According to him, Putin himself said that "he is in intense dialogue with his colleagues from Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of the process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."