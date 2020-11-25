Lavrov arrives in Minsk on working visit

MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Belarus, where he is scheduled to meet with President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that during his two-day visit Lavrov would attend a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries. The sides will touch upon the situation in Belarus along with key bilateral and international issues.